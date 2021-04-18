Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 1,893 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

