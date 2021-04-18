Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.