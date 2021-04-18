McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,697 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 9.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. 2,978,311 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

