MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.01 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and $2.36 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00681115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00038503 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

