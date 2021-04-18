megaBONK One Day Volume Reaches $35,288.00 (BONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:BONK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $35,288.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00684427 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

