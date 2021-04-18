Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,937,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

