Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $77.47. 11,937,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

