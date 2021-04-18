Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,875,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

