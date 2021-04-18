MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.53 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $114.12 million and $5.53 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00280330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.51 or 0.00728424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,739.54 or 0.99468007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.00871190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,668,576,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,282,464 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.