Meter Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.96 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00009128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.