MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

