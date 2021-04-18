Minter Network Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $67.75 million and approximately $787,541.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00278263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,989,658,963 coins and its circulating supply is 3,784,449,396 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

