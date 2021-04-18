Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $424.34 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $424.34 million and $26.59 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.57 or 0.00013816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00278664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00717845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.41 or 1.00518216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.67 or 0.00839359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,082,650 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

