Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Tops $453.90 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $453.90 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00014202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00279665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.00723703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.61 or 0.99940637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.15 or 0.00862123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,215,568 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

