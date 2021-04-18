Mirrored Alibaba 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,631.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $29.38 million and $90,631.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for about $236.43 or 0.00418144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00279768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00724611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,513.47 or 0.99949538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.00 or 0.00834785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 124,246 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

