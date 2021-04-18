Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $189,727.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and approximately $189,727.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $17.18 or 0.00030150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,055,691 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

