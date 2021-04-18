Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $232,328.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for about $257.49 or 0.00455499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00277967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004554 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00730985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,429.01 or 0.99824713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.00833070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 122,209 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

