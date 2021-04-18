Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,055,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 6,535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,660.9 days.
Mitsubishi Motors stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.
