Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,055,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 6,535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,660.9 days.

Mitsubishi Motors stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

