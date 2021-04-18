MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $29.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $13.64 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $330.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.