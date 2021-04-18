Mixin (XIN) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $395.57 million and $376,319.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for about $720.04 or 0.01300150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.