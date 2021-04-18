Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives “Sell” Rating from SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $170.81 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.