Moeda Loyalty Points Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $31.11 million and $4.49 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

