MonaCoin Price Up 31.9% This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $205.23 million and approximately $97.87 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00005661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55,153.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.31 or 0.03849850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.00472279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $898.73 or 0.01629522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.58 or 0.00550430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00568432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.97 or 0.00411526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003897 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

