Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Hits $13.18 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $55,480.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.56 or 0.00606498 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 630.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

