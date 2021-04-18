MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 1.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $473.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $470.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

