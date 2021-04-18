MultiVAC (MTV) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.66 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MultiVAC has a market cap of $30.54 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00062909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.84 or 0.00668024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00084642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037118 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (CRYPTO:MTV) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.