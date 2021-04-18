Myriad Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $10.98 million and $412,269.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,776,986,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.