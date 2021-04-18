Mysterium Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $68,210.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00660158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

