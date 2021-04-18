N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.35 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

