Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $102.80 and a one year high of $161.13.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

