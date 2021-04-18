Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Natera by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,487 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,503 shares of company stock valued at $22,585,065. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

