Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NTZ traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,368. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

