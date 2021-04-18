Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $60.85 million and $2.70 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009736 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,766,789 coins and its circulating supply is 17,372,649 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

