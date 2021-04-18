Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NRGOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,721. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
