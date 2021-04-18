Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRGOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,721. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

