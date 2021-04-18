Newton Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Newton has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.