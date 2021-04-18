Newton Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $5.06 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.13 or 0.00705444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,495.25 or 1.00604009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.64 or 0.00844853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

