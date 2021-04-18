NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 138,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 299,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,123,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.