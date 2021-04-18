NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 203,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,446 shares of company stock worth $1,839,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

