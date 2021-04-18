NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits Market Cap of $714,324.20

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $714,324.20 and approximately $3,902.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,277.86 or 0.02325052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00667780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00085406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037515 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 559 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

