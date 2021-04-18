Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
