Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

