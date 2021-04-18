NIX (NIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148,193.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, NIX has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $24.56 million and $148,193.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,399.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.76 or 0.03948173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.13 or 0.00486043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $944.19 or 0.01674100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $332.70 or 0.00589892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.72 or 0.00591710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.34 or 0.00449191 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,027,430 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

