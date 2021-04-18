Norges Bank Invests $41.74 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 572,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,740,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $2,530,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

