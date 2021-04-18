Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. 167,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

