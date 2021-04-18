NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NTDTY remained flat at $$16.00 on Friday. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.52. NTT DATA has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

