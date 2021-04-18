Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,730 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $56.02. 1,829,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,479. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 329.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

