NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

