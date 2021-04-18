NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $34.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $645.49. 14,962,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average is $538.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

