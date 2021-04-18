Ocean Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74.73 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002564 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $608.60 million and $74.73 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

