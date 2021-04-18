Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $21.52 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00280330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.51 or 0.00728424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,739.54 or 0.99468007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.00871190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

