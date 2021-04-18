ODUWA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,028.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $6,028.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

